Guwahati: A new road alignment between Gangtok and Zeema, near the Indo-China border in North Sikkim, has been proposed to restore vital connectivity.

The plan was proposed after repeated natural disasters since 2023 severely damaged existing routes, according to a report.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) confirmed that the proposal, currently under consideration, includes a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which functions under the Ministry of Defence.

The proposed route features five tunnels and a cut-and-cover tunnel, designed to make the alignment climate-resilient and reliable year-round.

This proposal comes in response to a formal request by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, who in June 2025 urged MoRTH to urgently address the damaged road infrastructure in North Sikkim.

He stressed that restoring connectivity is essential to revive tourism, ensure livelihood security, and support the defence movement in the strategically sensitive district.

In a reply dated September 9, MoRTH acknowledged Subba’s concerns:

“We appreciate your concern for the people of North Sikkim, whose livelihoods have been seriously impacted by flash floods and road disruptions.”

The Ministry also highlighted ongoing projects to upgrade NH-310A (Mangan–Yume Samdong) and NH-310AG (Chungthang–Lachen–Zeema–Naku La) into double-lane highways under General Staff (GS) funding from the Defence Ministry. Of the 16 planned packages, three DPRs have already been sanctioned and are under execution, while the remaining 13 are in progress.

To ensure sustainability and resilience, BRO has partnered with technical experts from IIT Delhi and Delhi Technological University. Based on their recommendations, the new Gangtok–Zeema alignment, with its tunnel-based design, was proposed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity even during extreme weather events.

“The region has witnessed extensive damage since 2023. The new alignment is essential to ensure consistent access and strengthen infrastructure against future disasters,” MoRTH added.

The Government assured its commitment to fast-tracking the project, aiming to boost tourism, support border security, and reduce the risk of future disruptions due to natural calamities.

MP Indra Hang Subba welcomed the Centre’s proposal, thanking the Union Government, MoRTH, and the Defence Ministry for prioritising North Sikkim’s connectivity needs.

He also credited Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for his leadership and acknowledged Sikkim Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal for consistent follow-ups with the BRO and the Central ministries.

“We need climate-resilient road infrastructure not just for economic recovery but also to support our armed forces in this strategic region,” Subba said. “We’re hopeful that this alignment will be approved quickly and that on-ground construction will begin without delay.”