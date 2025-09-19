Guwahati: Music lovers across India, especially in the Northeast, and fans around the world are mourning the sudden death of iconic singer, composer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg, who died on Friday in a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The 52-year-old artiste, a beloved figure in Assam and beyond, had traveled to Singapore to perform at the Northeast Festival when the fatal incident occurred.

Scuba diving, an adventurous underwater activity involving the use of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCUBA), allows divers to explore ocean depths for extended periods.

Despite its thrill, the sport involves risks such as equipment failure, decompression sickness, or oxygen-related complications, especially in deep or unpredictable waters.

According to reports, Garg went for a recreational dive before his scheduled performance. He reportedly experienced breathing difficulties during the dive.

Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to the ICU, where doctors tried to save him.

Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the mishap.

A Multifaceted Musical Legacy

Born in 1972 in Meghalaya’s Tura, as Zubeen Borthakur, Garg gained widespread fame in the 1990s with his soulful voice in Assamese cinema and folk music.

He broke into Bollywood with the chart-topping “Ya Ali” from Gangster (2006), and went on to lend his voice to Hindi films such as Fiza (“Tera Saaya”), Kaante (“Dil Gir Gaya”), Big Brother (“Jag Lal Lal”), I See You (“Subah Subah”), Manorama Six Feet Under (“Wo Bheege Pal”), Tumhari Sulu (“Fake I Love You”), and Dhadak.

Over a three-decade career, Garg recorded more than 38,000 songs in over 40 languages and dialects, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bodo, Kannada, Karbi, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Mising, Nepali, Odia, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Tiwa, and English, cementing his place as one of India’s most versatile artists.

He also composed music, acted, and directed films, including popular Assamese movies like Mission China (2017) and Kanchanjangha (2020).

His passionate advocacy for social causes, environmental protection, and Northeast Indian unity elevated him to the status of a cultural icon.

Political Leaders and Fans Mourn Zubeen’s Loss

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has expressed his deep sorrow over the untimely demise of renowned singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg who passed away today in Singapore.

In a condolence message, the Governor stated, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zubeen Garg, a towering figure in Assam’s cultural landscape. His contribution to the enrichment of Assamese music, art, and identity is unparalleled. His death is an irreparable loss to the state and to the countless hearts he touched through his works.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed shock over the untimely demise of Zubeen.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said he was “extremely shocked and saddened,” and extended heartfelt condolences to Zubeen’s family, friends, and countless fans. He added, “His voice and legacy will live on forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

Assam Congress president and Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has also condoled the untimely death of singer.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta also said, “Zubeen Da was not just a singer, he was Assam’s pride. His music inspired generations.”

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also mourned the loss, calling Zubeen “a cultural icon whose untimely demise is a deep shock.”

A Voice That United Cultures

Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes, calling his songs the soundtrack of their lives and his voice a bridge between cultures and emotions.

Even in death, Zubeen Garg’s legacy resonates. His life’s work continues to inspire, connect, and uplift, and that voice, now silenced, will forever echo in the hearts of millions.