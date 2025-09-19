Guwahati : Assam’s indomitable anti-CAA crusader Zubeen Garg, whose resounding opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act galvanized the state’s identity defense, passed away today at 52 in a devastating scuba diving accident in Singapore.

His bold quotes encapsulated his fervor: “I will die but won’t allow Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam,” he thundered, vowing, “As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented.

Revered as a heartthrob among common folk for his humility and over 20,000 soul-stirring songs, Garg’s activism transformed him into a symbol of resistance, blending melody with unyielding protest to safeguard Assamese heritage.

Also Read: PM Modi, Assam CM mourn loss of Zubeen Garg, remember his musical legacy

From 2017, Garg vehemently opposed the CAA bill, declaring it a peril to Assam’s cultural essence. As protests erupted in 2019-2020, he led the Silpi Samaj in rallies with AASU and AJYCP, launching “assamagainstcaa.in” to amplify voices and prevent division.

Garg criticized government actions, stating, “The government should feel the pain of people of Assam but they are killing children,” and pledged, “I will only shave when the government scraps the CAA.”

Even in 2024, he reaffirmed, “I opposed the CAA and will continue to oppose it until it is repealed,” promising ongoing protests “in my own ways” via stages and social media.

Loved by the masses for his down-to-earth charm and hits like “Ya Ali,” Garg stood beside ordinary Assamese, urging peaceful unity. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi lamented, “Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise stuns us… His contributions will echo forever.”

Fans mobbed his Guwahati residence, social media ablaze with grief, his last post viral.

Zubeen will be remembered not only for his artistic genius but for standing resolute beside the Assamese people against CAA, a eternal guardian of pride and harmony.