Guwahati: The Meitei Society of Churachandpur has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and concerned authorities to take a firm and transparent stance on the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur.

The group urged the government to ensure that displaced individuals return to their original homes and rejected the use of the vague term “appropriate places.”

Speaking at a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club on Friday, Irom Abung Meitei, Assistant Secretary (Information and Publicity) of the society, welcomed the Prime Minister’s long-awaited visit to the state after over 28 months of conflict.

However, he expressed concern over the Prime Minister’s remarks, particularly the lack of clarity in his commitment to rehabilitate displaced citizens.

“We found the term ‘appropriate places’ confusing,” said Irom Abung. “It raises questions; does it imply temporary shelters, newly constructed settlements, or a return to our actual homes? We expected the Hon’ble Prime Minister to clearly state that all displaced people would be restored to their original residences without further delay.”

The society highlighted the prolonged suffering faced by displaced communities since violence erupted on May 3, 2023.

They insisted that the government must relocate all affected individuals, whether from the hills or the valley, to the homes they occupied before the conflict began.

In addition to demanding resettlement, the group urged authorities to implement key measures: rebuild all destroyed houses, provide financial assistance to every displaced household, and offer central government jobs to at least one member of each affected family.

They expressed disappointment over the Prime Minister’s failure to announce a concrete rehabilitation plan during his visit.

Calling the lack of detailed measures “unfortunate,” the society criticized the government for not addressing the urgent needs of those displaced by the crisis.

Despite these concerns, the Meitei Society expressed hope for peace and a stable future in Manipur. They pledged to support any initiative aimed at restoring harmony.

“We appeal to everyone involved to work together to rebuild Manipur into a state of peace, progress, and prosperity,” their statement concluded.