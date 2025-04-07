Assam Career 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Social Worker and ANM in 2025. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. The Institute formally came into being on 18th November 1973 and became operational from 1974. The Institute got recognition as Regional Cancer Centre by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in the year 1980. On 6th of August, 1986 the Institute came over to the Government of Assam by the B Borooah Cancer Society Trust retaining its autonomy. On the request of the then Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi and Chief Minister of Assam Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Cabinet Committee on Security under the Chairmanship of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on 7th of June 2017 got approval of taking over of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India as Grant-in-Aid Institute and as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre (Mumbai). The Institute came over to the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Institute is located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam in a plot of land covering an area of 14.2 acres (43 bighas)

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification: Master’s degree in Social Sciences, (MSW) from recognized University. 01-year experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : ANM

No. of posts : 4

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification: Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Registered with INC / MNC)

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th April 2025. The venue is in Conference Room, Powergrid Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Guwahati. Reporting time is between 9.30 am to 10.30 am

How to apply :

Candidates must carry their resume along with Original Educational & Experience certificates, PAN Card, AADHAR Card on the day of interview. They should also bring one set of self-attested copies of all these documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here