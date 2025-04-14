Assam Career 2025 CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) for the DST sponsored project of Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Job Description :

The Senior Research Fellow is required to assist in carrying out various activities under the project to complete the objectives and also deliverables in time as per schedule. However, the candidate will also be allowed to register for his/her Ph.D. degree in the Department if qualified.

Essential Qualification

1. U.G.(CSE/ECE/IE/FET/Design) and also P.G. (CSE/ECE/IE/FET/Design) from a recognized Institute/University.

2. First Division or equivalent

3. Two Year Experience (Project/Research/Industry)

Emoluments: Rs. 35,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Desirable Qualification :

1. Proficiency (Read, Write and Speak) in Bodo/Assamese/Hindi and also English language.

2. A valid GATE Score

3. Strong project/research background

4. Ability to work in a team, good communication skills and also experience in experimental research.

5. This project has both research and also social welfare components (conducting training for weaker sections of the society). Motivated candidates with interest to serve the society and also readiness to work to meet the goals are encouraged to apply.

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and also all other relevant documents through email at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for the post of SRF under DST project DST/SEED/TSP/STI/2021/422”.

Call letters for shortlisted candidates will also be sent through email.

Last date of receiving application form altogether is 15/04/2025

The details regarding the interview process, date, time, and also venue will altogether be intimated to the shortlisted candidates over email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here