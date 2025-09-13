Assam Career 2025 DGFT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DGFT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

The Office of Joint Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional on contract basis in 2025. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is an attached office of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. From its inception the DGFT has played a critical role in the regulation and facilitation of foreign trade. DGIFT is responsible for formulation and Implementation of the Foreign Trade Policy with the main objective of promoting exports of the country. This Directorate also issues scrips/ authorizations to exporters and monitors their corresponding obligations through a network of 24 regional offices.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) A post-graduation degree in Economics / Management / Law

ii) The candidate has a minimum of one year of experience with good computer knowledge (MS

Word, Excel, etc.)

Salary : Rs. 56,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates should fill the form, using their valid email IDs, and send it along with supporting documents including CV, to the email ID – [email protected] on or before 6 PM, 16th September, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here