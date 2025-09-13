Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Financial Adviser in 2025. NEGRIHMS came into being altogether in 1987. It is aiming to be a postgraduate medical institution like AIIMS, New Delhi and also PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and also the third in the Country which came into being under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Its mission is to provide High Quality Super-Speciality Patient Care Services, develop Human Resources in all fields related to health, impart Post Graduate and Under Graduate, Basic and Advanced Medical Technology and Nursing Education, undertake Medical and Basic Community Health Research, advice / guide / facilitate the North Eastern States in framing Health Policies etc.

Name of post : Financial Adviser

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers from any of the Central/State Government organized Finance/Accounts Services or subordinate Finance /Accounts Services or officer in the Finance /Account Departments of Central Statutory / Autonomous Bodies /Public Sector Undertaking:

Holding analogous post on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department; or with 5 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment on a regular basis in Level 12 of the Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/department; or with 10 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment on a regular basis in Level 11 of the Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre /department

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the enclosed proforma (in duplicate) through proper channel to the Director, NEIGRIHMS, Mawdiangdiang Shillong-793018, along with up to date APARs/ACRs for the last 5 years in original or photocopies duly attested by an officer of the level of Under Secretary or above, Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate. Cadre Controlling Authority may also kindly ensure that while forwarding the applications, they should also verify and certify that the particulars furnished by the officers are correct. They may also certify that there was no imposition of major or minor penalty on the officer during the last 10 years of his service.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here