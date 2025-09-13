Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow here.

Modi had earlier on Saturday visited Mizoram and Manipur.

Modi later paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as he attended a function organised to commemorate his 100th Birth Anniversary in Guwahati.

He also released a book on Hazarika.

Paying his obeisance to Hazarika, he said, “Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika honour for entire Northeast.”

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as he attends the function organised to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.



Modi also released Rs 100 centenary commemorative coin on Hazarika.

VIDEO | Assam: PM Modi (@narendramodi) releases Rs 100 centenary commemorative coin on Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.



Modi earlier received a grand welcome to the melodies of legendary singer Hazarika.

Addressing the audiences, PM Modi said, “I am fortunate to be able to participate in the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.”

He added, “Bhupen Hazarika may not be present physically, but his voice gives energy to people.”

Further elaborating on his respect for Hazarika, he said, “Bhupen Hazarika’s music encompasses concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat; he was rooted in cultural traditions of India.”

And he added, “Bhupen Hazarika gave voice to a united Northeast during height of violence in region.”

He also said “Bhupen Hazarika dedicated his entire life to music. His music was special because it reflected the ideologies and principles he lived by. His immense love for Maa Bharti is evident in his songs, as he carried the vision of a united and great India throughout his life.”

“Today, India is working to improve the lives of villagers, the poor, Adivasis, tribes, and Dalits. Bhupen Hazarika was a hero of India’s unity. Decades ago, when the Northeast was neglected and left to struggle with violence and separatism, Bhupen da rooted for a united India,” Modi stated.

Modi also dwelled upon Operation Sindoor.

“The country gave such a reply to Pakistan’s terrorist designs that the echo of India’s strength has reached the whole world. We have shown that India’s enemy will not be safe in any corner. New India will not compromise on its security and self-respect at any cost.”

Talking about Assam, Modi said, “Every aspect of Assam’s culture is amazing, extraordinary and that is why I used to say many times that the day is not far when the children of the country will read A for Assam. The culture here is a source of immense possibilities…”

With inputs from Agencies