Assam Career 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Laboratory Attendants in Departments of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2025.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant (on contract basis), Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification : 10+2 Examination passed in Science Stream (with Physics, Chemistry and

Biology).

Desirable :

a) Having minimum 03 months Certificate Course in Computer Application.

b) Working experience in any educational or research institution.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant (on contract basis), Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : 10+2 Examination passed in Science Stream with Chemistry as one of the subjects

Desirable :

a) Having minimum 03 months Certificate Course in Computer Application.

b) Working experience in any educational or research institution.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,200/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred) only per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format of the University along with all the necessary testimonials and Money Receipt/ Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred) only

drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000), Dibrugarh

The application form must be submitted to the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh – 786004, Assam on or before 10th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here