Assam Career 2025 DME Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DME Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Office of the Director of Medical Education & Research (DME) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Procurement Specialist in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

Master degree in Management/ Administration/ Procurement/Logistics/related discipline or a Graduate in Engineering from any Government recognized university/ institution with training in public procurement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience:

(a) Must have at least 5 years’ experience in managing procurement under State/ Central Government organization.

(b) Experience of working in the Northeast and in the Health Sector is desirable

(c) Experience of handling GeM & E. procurement portal.

Skills and Competencies:

(a) Excellent communication and presentation skills, analytical and interpersonal abilities along with advocacy and negotiations skills.

(b) Excellent oral and written communication skills in English language is essential. Proficiency in local language will be an advantage.

(c) Demonstrated ability to work in a multidisciplinary team environment.

(d) Willingness to travel as and when necessary, to provide technical assistance & ability to work on different assignments simultaneously to meet the timelines for assignments.

(e) Computer proficiency and familiarity with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

(f) Non discriminating, transparent, participative, Advocacy, Negotiations, and communication skills.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 90,000 – Rs. 1,20,000

Age Limit : Upto 50 years as on date of advertisement

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th April 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in office of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, 3rd floor (conference Hall) Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022, Assam. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the application form and the tabulated sheet for the individual positions provided on the website, the originals of certificates/documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here