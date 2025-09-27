Assam Career 2025 DSWO Sonitpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DSWO Sonitpur Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Sonitpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Resident Superintendent, Office Assistant, Multi-Purpose Worker, Cook, Security Guard in 2025.

Name of post : Resident Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Female candidates can apply only

2. Any woman having a Masters in Law/ Social Work/Sociology/Social Science/ Psychology with at least 5 years’ experience of working on women related domains in an administrative set up with a Government or Non-Government project/programme and preferably with at-least 1 year experience of counselling either within or outside the same set up

3. She should be preferably a resident of the local community for effective functioning of the Centre

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Any person who is graduate with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in handling office documentation related job with proficiency in working on computers, at state or district level with Government and Non- Governmental organizations.

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Worker

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Female candidates can apply only

2. Any woman having qualification of HSLC passed or equivalent will be preferred

3. Minimum 2 years’ experience on relevant domain

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Female candidates can apply only

2. Any woman having qualification of HSLC passed or equivalent will be preferred

3. Minimum 2 years’ experience on relevant domain

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Name of post : Security Guard / Night Guard

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Any person having qualification of HSLC passed or equivalent will be preferred

2. Minimum 2 years’ experience of working as security personnel in a government or reputed organization at the district/state level. He/She should preferably be retired military/para military personnel.

Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification and experience may submit duly filled up

Application form (Standard Application Form of Assam Gazette Part IX) along with requisite documents at Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Sonitpur, Dadhara, Ketekibari, PIN- 784154 till 14th October, 2025 till 05.00 PM during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here