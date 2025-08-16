Assam Career 2025 GCU Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in GCU Tezpur Assam in 2025.

School of Agriculture & Allied Sciences, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors and Laboratory Instructor in 2025. Girijananda Chowdhury University is a private university in Guwahati, Assam, which came into being altogether after a cabinet decision of Assam Legislative Assembly under Assam Act XLVII of 2022. The university came up under the aegis of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society, a leading social organization in Assam that promotes the teachings of the great Assamese saint Shrimanta Shankar Dev. The core ideal of GCU is in its motto of Enhancing Equity and also Empathy with Empowerment. The University emerged through the culmination of the Girijananda Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) and also the Girijananda Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) to impart professional higher education in a spirit of philanthropy and social commitment. GCU received approval altogether from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under section 2(f) on 24th November, 2022. The main campus of GCU is altogether located at Azara, Guwahati on the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport road and covers an area of 20 acres. The university has a constituent campus at Dekargaon, Tezpur, which accommodates the state’s 1st PPP (Public Private Partnership) pharmacy institute (GIPS-Tezpur) and sprawls across an area of 66 acres. The Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam began its academic journey in the year 2023-2024 as a Multidisciplinary Teaching-Intensive University and aspires to become a Research-Intensive Multidisciplinary University over the years. The university currently offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies across different disciplines under its specialized schools

Name of post :

1. Assistant Professor (Agronomy, Soil Science, Horticulture, Extension Education, Agricultural Meteorology, Entomology, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Plant Pathology)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Laboratory Instructor

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Assistant Professor (Agronomy, Soil Science, Horticulture, Extension Education, Agricultural Meteorology, Entomology, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Plant Pathology) : As per UGC norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Laboratory Instructor : Science Graduate

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV by email at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 26th August 2025