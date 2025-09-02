Assam Career 2025 Government Ayurvedic College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Government Ayurvedic College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Government Ayurvedic College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs.1,44,200.00 – Rs.2,18,200.00/- PM (Academic level 14) plus other allowances as

admissible under Rules.

Age: A candidate should not be more than 55 Years as on 01/01/2025, irrespective of category of

applicants.

Essential Qualification :

a. Post Graduate qualification in Ayurveda from a university recognized by National Commission

for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM)/ Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM).

b. A Professor having minimum 10 (ten) years of teaching experience as regular teacher in the

concerned subject or, 10 (ten) years research experience as full time researcher (after Post Graduate in concerned subject).

c. A valid registration with the State Board or Council where the candidate is employed or a valid

Central or National Registration Certificate issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. Provided that: “this shall not be applicable for teachers of non-medical qualifications.”

d. Administrative Experience of minimum 3 years as Vice Principal or Head of the Department as

per NCISM norms issued by respective authority.

e. Minimum three research articles published in index journals and one Published book or Manual

relevant to Ayurveda, or, Investigator for any major research Project (duration three years or above)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/

The last date for receipt of online application will be 15/09/2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must submit applications with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate.

No application fee is necessary for candidates having PWD certificate.

Applicants should deposit application fee only, through Treasury Challan in the Head of Account “0210-Medical and Public Health-01-Urban Health Services-800-Other Receipt”.

The fees are not refundable and no other mode of deposit of fee other than through Treasury Challan, shall be accepted.

OR

Applicants can also deposit fee online using Government Receipt Accounting System-GRAS (Website: https://assamegras.gov.in). Candidates may pay the requisites fees (as admissible for the category mentioned above). Printed copy of Treasury Challan generated through GRAS should be submitted at the time of interview. In Remarks column, candidate may write the post applied for

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here