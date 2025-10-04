Assam Career 2025 IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF (GATE) in 2025 in the project entitled “Design and development of thermal system for safe operating temperatures of components of underwater vehicles.” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering branch with GATE qualified.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc.

Applicants should also send along scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards)

Applicants should send it altogether on or before 12th Oct 2025 to the Principal Investigator via email at [email protected]

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to join the project.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here