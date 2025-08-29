Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career in IOCL Assam in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025 across Assam and other locations across India.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 537

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) : Three years (or lateral entry after Class-XII (Sc)/ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

i) Mechanical Engineering

ii) Automobile Engineering

2. Technician Apprentice (Electrical) : Three years (or lateral entry after Class-XII (Sc)/ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

i) Electrical Engineering

ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

3. Technician Apprentice (Telecommunication & Instrumentation) : Three years (or lateral entry after Class-XII (Sc)/ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute:

i) Electronics & Communication Engineering

ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering

iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering

v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering

vi) Electronics Engineering

4. Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource) : Full Time Bachelor degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

5. Trade Apprentice (Accountant) : Full Time Bachelor degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.

6. Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) : Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate)

7. Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) : Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 31.08.2025 which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria

How to apply :

Candidates willing to apply against the advertisement must register as a Technician/ Trade/ Graduate Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

a) Trade Apprentice: Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)/Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) at https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

b) Technician Apprentice: (Mechanical/Electrical/Telecommunication & Instrumentation) at

https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php

c) Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource/Accountant) at https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php

After applying against an opportunity in the respective NAPS/NATS Portal, the candidate must complete their registration/application for apprentice positions in Indian Oil Pipelines portal at

https://plapps.indianoilpipelines.in/

Candidates must complete the application for Openings/Opportunities in respective NATS/NAPS Portal from 29.08.2025 to 18.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here