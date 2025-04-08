Assam Career 2025 NERAMAC Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERAMAC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managing Director (MD). North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Limited came into being in 1982 as a CPSE of the GoI and it now functions under the administrative control of Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER). NERAMAC saw development over the years and apart from its role as a marketing agency, it has in the recent years with an aim on capacity building. Accordingly, it is an Implementing Agency of the MoAFW 10,000 FPO Formation and Promotion scheme and form 220 FPOs. Significant step are also in the foray for its entry into the cold chain segment and establishment of food processing units both major and minor. Skill Training and entrepreneurship development is also happening in a big way with agencies like; MSDE, NSDC, FICSI, ASCI, NABARD, Min of Social Justice etc. With the mandate now extending into Fisheries and Dairy sectors, it is expected that in the near future, the reach of NERAMAC in NER would further extend.

Name of post : Managing Director (MD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The applicant should be an Engineering Graduate/Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant / Post

Graduate/Graduate with MBA/ PGDM from a recognised institute.

Applicants with degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Food Technology with MBA will have added

advantage.

Experience :

The applicant should possess cumulative experience/ exposure of at least 5 years during the

last 10 years in Finance/ Business Development / Production/ Operation/ Marketing/ Project

Management in a large organization of repute. Knowledge of North Eastern Region in desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to the Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, Block No. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

Last date for submission of applications by the applicants is by 03:00 PM on 02.05.2025.

Last date for nodal officers to forward applications to PESB is by 05:00 PM on 13.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here