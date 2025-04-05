Assam Career 2025 NF Railway Rangiya Division Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare based positions or career in NF Railway Rangiya Division Assam in 2025.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Rangiya Division Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contract Medical Practitioners in Sorbhog Health Unit in 2025. The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones altogether of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam. NFR is responsible for operation and also expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states. It is also the same in some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Northeast Frontier Railway is altogether divided into 5 divisions: Katihar railway division, Alipurduar railway division, Lumding railway division, Rangiya railway division, Tinsukia railway division. Each of these divisions is altogether headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways. Various departments namely engineering, mechanical, electrical, signal & telecom, operations, commercial, safety, accounts, security, personal and medical are headed by a Senior Administrative Grade / Higher Administrative Grade officer, provide technical and operational support to the divisions in train operations.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass Degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). They should have registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotator internship

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 25th April 2025. Time is from 10 AM. The venue is in Office Of The Chief Medical Superintendent, Rangiya. NF Railway, Rangiya -781365

How to apply :

The willing eligible candidates should report for the “WALK-IN” interview along with filled application form as in Annexure – A. They should also bring copies of all certificates/ testimonials IN ORIGINAL and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here