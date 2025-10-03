Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in NTPC Assam in 2025.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 2

Mechanical : 3

Civil : 5

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil discipline with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution

Experience:

1. Minimum 6 years of post-qualification executive experience (including training period, if any) in Erection/Engineering/Design or combination in respective discipline/branch (for Deputy Manager (Civil) — experience should be in civil structure and foundation) with minimum 2 years of experience in nuclear island.

2. Preference to those candidates who have taken one year training in BARC training school or any other DAE (Dept. of Atomic Energy) establishments.

3. Working experience in any DAE projects shall be preferred.

4. For Candidates currently working in Govt./PSU undertaking, 02 years of experience must be in the post and scale of Rs 60,000-1,80,000 or above (IDA Pay Scale)/Level 10 Pay level of Rs 56,100- 1,77,500/- or above (CDA Pattern). Candidates working in the private sector should possess similar experience at equivalent level.

Upper Age Limit : 33 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Commencement of online application : 7th October 2025

Last date for online application : 21st October 2025

Application Fees :

General / EWS / OBC : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / PwBD / XSM : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here