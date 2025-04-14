Assam Career 2025 Pragjyotishpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Pragjyotishpur University Assam in 2025.

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Drivers for the offices of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar in 2025. The name ‘Pragjyotishpur’ connotes rays of primordial light and, in ancient times, signified the geographic area that spans much of what is Northeast Bharat today. This name got a mention even in texts as old as the R?m?ya?a and also the Mah?bh?rata. Honouring the rich and also vibrant legacy with this name, Pragjyotishpur University came into being on Monday, the 17th of October 2022, with the enactment of the Pragjyotishpur University Act No. XLVI of 2022 by the Government of Assam. The University is in the heart of the city of Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, and is aiming in the pursuit of academic excellence and the promotion of a culture of research and innovation. Pragjyotishpur University came into being with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. Each and every corner of this university rings with the rhythm of the true essence of Jñ?na (knowledge), Prajñ? (wisdom), and Satya (truth), three principles explicitly incorporated in the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Pragjyotishpur University aims to be a seat of learning out of the NEP 2020. The NEP 2020 informs the direction of academic activities in the University, which formally began conducting classes at the Undergraduate level on Friday, the 1st of September 2023, for its maiden Academic Session of 2023-24. Heading into the Academic Session 2024-25, the University shall introduce undergraduate programmes with Honours and integrated Masters under five Schools of Academic Excellence, and, with due approval from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), courses in the Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Minimum H.S. passed, and with also a valid L.M.V. Licence.

Job Assignment: The driver is additionally expected to perform a multi-tasking role as an Office Assistant also.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may email their resumes altogether to [email protected] or [email protected]. For enquiries, kindly contact +91 98540 59628

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here