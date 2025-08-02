Guwahati: After days of a search, Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, who went missing after being assaulted by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight, has been traced and is returning to Assam by train.

His disappearance had sparked a coordinated effort between the Assam and Kolkata police departments.

Majumdar, a resident of Katigorah in south Assam’s Cachar district, had lost contact with his family since July 31, after disembarking from a Mumbai-Kolkata flight.

Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta confirmed that the Assam Police had been working with their Kolkata counterparts to locate him.

The disappearance was especially concerning because Majumdar had a confirmed ticket for a connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar the next morning but never showed up.

According to his family, he had lost his mobile phone while in Mumbai, which explained the communication breakdown.

Hussain was slapped by a co-passenger during a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight while he was reportedly experiencing a ‘panic attack’ and he reportedly gone missing after the alleged incident.

The incident, which was caught on video and has since gone viral, shows the man, Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, being assisted by cabin crew when the unprovoked assault occurred. The crew and other passengers intervened after the attack.

In a recent development, Majumdar’s family has confirmed that he contacted them from Barpeta Road station, stating he was on a train heading back to Silchar from Kolkata.