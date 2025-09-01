Assam Career 2025 Pragjyotishpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Pragjyotishpur University Assam in 2025.

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in various disciplines in 2025. Pragjyotishpur University came into being with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. The University is in the heart of the city of Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Disciplines :

Economics Psychology Sociology Commerce

Eligibility Criteria :

For the post of Guest Faculty in disciplines of Economics, Psychology, Sociology, candidates should be Masters in the concerned subject with good academic records. Ph.D. is mandatory.

For the post of Guest Faculty in Commerce, candidates should be Masters in the concerned subject with good academic records. Candidates having NET/SLET will be preferred

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates should submit a hard copy or soft copy of their application along

with duly signed copies of all certificates, their latest biodata and a passport -sized photograph, within 03/08/2025 to the Registrar, Pragjyotishpur University, Guwahati-781150 or by email at [email protected].

