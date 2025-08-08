Assam Career 2025 SESTA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SESTA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainee and Program Associate in 2025. Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) collectivizes women to form Self Help Groups (SHGs), builds their capabilities, and strengthens livelihood systems. It is a culmination of efforts to initiate development work to empower communities in remote rural areas of NE India. Registered in 2011, SeSTA works with 200,000 families across 2,540 villages in 26 districts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, enhancing livelihoods through women collectivization and diversified practices like scientific agriculture and livestock rearing. It strengthens SHGs, VOs, PGs, and FPOs, impacting over 250,000 individuals, and promotes a market-centric agri-economy and access to entitlements. Supported by notable agencies, SeSTA envisions a vibrant, inclusive society in North East India through holistic development interventions and strategic partnerships.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: Masters/ Postgraduate in any relevant background. B.sc & M.sc Agri, B.sc & M.sc in Fishery, B.Vsc will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 3.24 LPA

Name of post : Programme Associate

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: Bachelors such as B.A, B.Com, B.Sc from any relevant discipline

Salary: Rs. 2.04 LPA

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sesta.org/recruitment/

Last date for submission of applications is 16th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here