Dhemaji: Several Bodo community organizations, including the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO), and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), have reiterated their long-standing demands for the full implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord.

The organizations are urging the Assam government to issue a formal notification for the formation of constituencies under the Boro Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), which should include all Bodo villages outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). They are also calling for the swift conduct of elections for the council.

Other key demands include the allocation of a special development package for BKWAC, granting Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to the Boro Kocharis living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, and launching a special recruitment drive for A-TET and C-TET qualified candidates from Bodo communities residing outside the BTR.

Additionally, they are requesting the provincialization of Bodo-medium venture schools, in line with Clause 6.3 of the Bodo Peace Accord.

A major demand from the Bodo organizations is the creation of a ‘Bodo Regiment’ in the Indian Army, similar to the ‘Naga Regiment,’ to recruit young Bodo individuals who played an active role in the Bodoland movement.

UBPO’s Dhemaji district committee organized a ‘Mass Crying Rally’ at Simen Chapori (Pachim-Jonai) on Thursday to draw attention to their demands and urge both the state and central governments to act promptly.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, over 10,000 Bodo Kochari people from various districts of Assam gathered at the Sanjari Nigir playground in Simen Chapori to voice their concerns and press for immediate action from the government.

Speaking at the rally, UBPO President Manuranjan Basumatary emphasized the organization’s focus on uniting Bodo people living outside the BTR and advancing their development through BKWAC.

Basumatary reminded the public that Assam’s Chief Minister had earlier promised to hold elections for the BKWAC by September this year, but expressed frustration over the ongoing delay.

Basumatary also raised concerns about the Boro Kocharis in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, who he said have been excluded from the benefits typically available to tribals due to the lack of ST (Hills) status.

Other speakers, including UBPO Adviser Birendra Kumar Brahma, General Secretary Pitambar Brahma, and ABSU Dhemaji District President Hiranya Swargiyari, voiced strong support for the demands.

They warned the state government of intensified protests if their requests are not addressed soon.

It is important to note that the interim executive council of the BKWAC, headquartered in Jonai, was formed on February 17, 2021, under the provisions of the ‘Third Bodo Peace Accord,’ which was signed between the Government of India, the Assam government, and the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and UBPO.

Since the formation of the interim council, the Assam government has allocated an annual grant of Rs 13.5 crore.

However, community leaders argue that this amount is insufficient to meet the needs of the approximately 10 lakh Boro Kochari population spread across 24 districts in Assam.