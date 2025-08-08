Dimapur: An exhibition showcasing the development of education in Northeast India opened on Friday, offering a deep dive into the region’s educational history through archival documents and scholarly materials.

The National Archives of India, in collaboration with the Nagaland Department of Higher Education, organized the event at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima.

The exhibition aims to highlight the complex interplay between indigenous traditions, missionary influences, colonial policies, and modern state frameworks, each of which has shaped the region’s educational institutions over time.

By examining these developments both chronologically and thematically, the exhibition provides a unique opportunity to explore how education in Northeast India has evolved as both a reflection of and a response to the broader socio-political landscape.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, described the exhibition as a significant and historic moment for Nagaland.

He emphasized the importance of hosting such an event in the state, noting that it underscores the progress made in the field of education.

Reflecting on the exhibits, the Minister highlighted the remarkable strides made in education despite the absence of a native script among the Nagas.

He noted that the community’s progress in education, despite the lack of written records, is a testament to divine preservation and resilience.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of archiving, highlighting that the preservation of historical documents is vital for safeguarding a community’s culture and heritage.

He acknowledged the contribution of early Christian missionaries, whose tireless efforts in bringing education to the Naga Hills paved the way for the region’s educational development. “Thanks to their service, Nagaland is now the second most literate state in India,” he said.

Director General of the National Archives of India, Samar Nanda, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation in shaping the future.

He explained that the exhibition sheds light on the history of education in Northeast India, particularly in Nagaland, and its ongoing evolution.

“There is no end to learning; we must continue to adapt to the changes around us,” Nanda remarked.

He noted that the exhibition offers a valuable insight into how education has transformed across the region and the country over the decades.