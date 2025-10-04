Assam Career 2025 Tea Research Association Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the NTRF sponsored

project entitled “Evaluation and baseline data generation of insecticides and fungicides, approved

by CIBRC in other agricultural crops, for label extension for Tea” in 2025 at its institutes across Assam and West Bengal.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Entomology : 1

Pathology : 1

Residue Analysis : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

JRF (Entomology) :

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Life science /Agricultural preferably Entomology Specialization

Desirable Qualification and Experience: Two years tea relevant research experience.

Job Roles : Research Fellow (entomology) will have the responsibility for insect pests’ collection,

laboratory pest culture maintenance, laboratory insecticide bio-efficacy study, multi locational

field trials, CIBRC data generation for selected insecticide

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs.22,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

JRF (Pathology) :

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Life science/ Agricultural preferably Microbiology/ Pathology/ Mycology Specialization

Desirable Qualification and Experience: Two years tea relevant research experience.

Job Roles : Research Fellow (Pathology) will have the responsibility for disease collection,

laboratory culture maintenance, laboratory fungicide bio-efficacy study, multilocational field trials, CIBRC data generation for selected fungicide

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs.22,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

JRF (Residue Analysis) :

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. Chemistry/ Agricultural chemicals

Desirable Qualification and Experience: Experience in Residue analysis

Job Roles : Research Fellow (Residue analysis) will have the responsibility for collection of field trial green leaf and made tea samples from 4 different locations. Maintaining traceability of the tea samples by properly registering, coding, maintenance of stores & records. Helping analysis of

the samples.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs.22,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send the duly filled application form and essential supporting documents latest by

12.10.2025 to the email id: [email protected] and [email protected].

The online interview for the only shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 16th October, 2025 at 10.00 am onward.

The shortlisted candidates will be only informed through email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here