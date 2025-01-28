Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AASSC Assam.

Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer(CEO).

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer(CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Essential: Bachelors in technology/engineering (or equivalent degree) from a recognized and reputed institute/university

Desirable: An MBA part-time/full-time from a recognized, accredited, and reputed institute/ university

Experience :

Professional experience in the areas of Aerospace/Aviation which includes Skill, Learning & Development experience in the Aerospace/Aviation domain for not less than 15 years as on 15-01-2025. The ideal candidate should have worked in a senior and responsible position with a good track record of performance. Experience and interest in developing skill frameworks and training modules will be desirable. CEO is a leadership position, requiring interaction at the top level with Aerospace & Aviation Industries, Training Institutions, Academy & Research Institutes, and Governments. The incumbent should be in sound health, energetic, dynamic & proactive, result oriented.

Compensation: As per AASSC norms

Job Roles :

Showcase exemplary capabilities in Strategic Management, Corporate Governance, and Creating Standards & Processes, improving efficiency, Increasing Productivity and Fiscal discipline and transfer the same quality downwards through proactive leadership. Oversee AASSC operations to ensure production efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management of resources. Keep a close watch on compliance with the norms provided by the funding agency while successfully addressing the requirements laid down by the industry. Keeping the organisation well-resourced in terms of finance, knowledge, partnerships and implementation capabilities. Plan and ensure availability of recurrent/exceptional reports all departments. Analyse these regularly-for trends and patterns with guidance/ assistance from departmental head to take leads from them to run and grow the business more efficiently. Evaluate performance of executives/staff for compliance with established policies and objectives of the AASSC and contributions in attaining its objectives. Motivate/ communicate/enable the departmental heads to work to proactively to handle the sticky situations with the aim to rectify and avoid recurrences. Promote AASSC to all regional, national, and international levels. Draw up monthly, quarterly & yearly plans and targets and ensure their delivery. Plan develop, and implement strategies for generating resources and guiding business model to attain the self-sustainability of the organisation Other duties as assigned.

How to apply :

Csndidates may apply on or before 22nd February 2025 through an online link

(https://www.aassc.in/careers/jobs/)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here