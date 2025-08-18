Guwahati: Serleen Ingtipi, a textile designer from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, will represent her home state at the Northeast India Festival 2025 in Singapore.

The event, scheduled from September 19 to 21 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, aims to strengthen cultural and trade connections between Northeast India and the global community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Serleen is the founder of Choi, a brand inspired by the traditions of the Karbi community. She specializes in creating luxurious, handcrafted, and ethically produced contemporary designs that blend traditional aesthetics with modern trends.

Choi has gained recognition for its commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, positioning it as a key player in contemporary ethnic fashion.

Serleen holds a degree from the National Institute of Design and a master’s from Chelsea College of Art in London.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With over ten years of experience in textiles, she has also worked as a costume designer for the folk horror fantasy film Bokshi, directed by Bhargav Saikia. The film was showcased in the Harbour section of an international film festival, highlighting its innovative approach to global cinema.

The Northeast India Festival 2025 will showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, and Serleen’s participation underscores its focus on diverse artistic expressions.

Her work highlights the Karbi community’s heritage while representing the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Serleen Ingtipi’s Choi collection at the Northeast India Festival 2025 offers a unique opportunity to experience the blend of heritage and innovation in contemporary fashion.