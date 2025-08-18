Dibrugarh: Following a significant cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Angrim Valley on the night of August 16–17, 2025, Indian Army personnel from the Spear Corps provided essential support to affected residents.

The cloudburst resulted in extensive landslides, leading to significant damage. Three homes were destroyed, a community hall was buried, and a local shop was completely lost. Crops and livestock enclosures were also swept away, impacting villagers’ livelihoods.

Additionally, approximately 200 meters of the Anini-Dembuen road were covered by slush and boulders, disrupting access for residents.

In response to the situation, Spear Corps troops, working with the Civil Administration, promptly initiated rescue and relief efforts.

Despite difficult conditions, soldiers reached affected families to help with evacuations and provide medical care. Essential supplies, including food, clothing, and temporary shelter materials, were distributed to those impacted.

In addition to rescue efforts, the troops worked with residents to clear paths, build temporary shelters, and restore communication links.

This joint effort with the Civil Administration underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to supporting communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The assistance provided by the troops has played a crucial role in the community’s recovery, showing a strong spirit of collaboration and resilience.

Relief and restoration work is ongoing, with the Army and local authorities continuing to work together to help normalize conditions in Angrim Valley.