Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Women's University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant govt job in Assam Women’s University in 2025.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Associate Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Economics : 1

English : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Political Science : 2

Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 and up to date amendment of the said Act.

How to apply :

Candidates should send hard copies of applications with all the following enclosures-

a) Duly filled-in application form in original which is to be downloaded from the University website.

b) NOC from the employer, if employed.

c) One true copy of Birth Certificate.

d) One true copy of NET/GATE or equivalent Certificate, if required.

e) One true copy of all academic Certificates and Degrees.

f) One true copy of all certificates indicating extent and duration of professional experience.

g) One true copy of any supporting documents.

h) Copies of reprints of publications as mentioned above.

i) Any additional documents to support the candidature

The applications should reach the The Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat-785004, Assam, India

Applicants must also send a Bank Draft of Rs. 2500/-(Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) as non-refundable processing fee to the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No. 37489604297, IFSC Code: SBINO002003, State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch

Last date for receipt of applications is September 14, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here