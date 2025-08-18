Imphal: A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel of the Manipur Police and another man were caught on Sunday for allegedly extorting people in public places in Yairipok, under the Andro Police Station in Imphal East district.

A toy gun used in the act was also recovered, according to reports on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Locals from the Yairipok Top Laimang area apprehended the duo, later identified as Md Amumacha (40), a resident of Yairipok Tapokpi and son of (L) Khullakpam Tomcha, and Md Asat (30), son of Md Firoj from Yairipok Tulihal, both from the same district.

Amumacha is currently serving as a CID personnel with the Manipur Police.

According to official reports, locals caught the two red-handed while they were extorting money using a toy gun in the Yairipok Top Laimang area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were later handed over to Andro Police Station along with the toy gun for legal proceedings.