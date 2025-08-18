Guwahati: A rural Assam resident, Krishnajyoti Borsaikia, was concerned when a Teltopi Xorai (sand martin) fell nearby, exhausted from the heat wave and struggling to find shelter due to the shortage of suitable nesting sites for birds in upper Assam.

Borsaikia offered the bird water and shade before gently releasing it back into the sky, uncertain of its fate.

Once known for its rich flora and fauna, Assam is facing increasing environmental pressures due to widespread deforestation and the mismanagement of natural resources.

The Sand Martin (also known as the Bank Swallow) is a small migratory species commonly found near rivers, ponds, and wetlands, where it nests in sandy riverbanks. In Assamese, it is called Borxuni Renu Mari or Teltopi.

“These birds play an important role in our local biodiversity,” said Borsaikia, holding the rescued Sand Martin. Habitat loss from riverbank erosion, construction, and extreme heat is making survival more difficult for these birds. Protecting wetlands and rivers is essential for their survival.

Assam, once known for its rich biodiversity, is now experiencing a noticeable drop in bird populations.

“We are noticing species disappearing from areas where they were once abundant,” said Beena Saikia, an ornithologist based in Guwahati.

Studies indicate that extreme heat, along with habitat degradation, is increasingly affecting avian species in the region. These challenges are having a direct impact on local ecosystems.

Research from the University of Queensland shows that tropical birds have been exposed to ten times more extreme heat in the past 60 years. “Tropical birds are particularly sensitive to temperature extremes, and Assam is no exception,” said Professor Biren Choudhury, a climate scientist. This increase in temperature is a major factor contributing to the decline in bird populations.

The Bordoibam-Bilmukh Bird Sanctuary in Assam has experienced a 72% drop in bird species over the last 27 years.

“When I first visited this sanctuary 15 years ago, the trees were full of migratory birds. Now, it’s concerning how quiet it has become,” said local conservationist Manas Bordoloi. Habitat degradation, poaching, and human activity are believed to be contributing factors.

The Maguri-Motapung wetland also experienced a decline in bird populations following the 2020 Baghjan gas leak and fire, with particularly significant impacts on threatened species due to habitat destruction from the fire, oil spills, and condensate dispersal.

The Greater Adjutant Stork (locally known as hargila) has been a focal point for conservation efforts in Assam. The population has increased from around 450 to over 1,800, partly due to conservation efforts. However, challenges such as habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict persist.

Urban areas in Assam, including Guwahati, are also seeing a decline in crow populations due to tree felling and urbanization disrupting their habitats, reflecting the broader impact of human activities on bird species.

In response to the declining bird populations, various conservation initiatives are underway across Assam. Local communities are playing a crucial role in habitat restoration and protection efforts, contributing to the preservation of bird populations.

The challenges facing bird populations in Assam highlight the need for comprehensive conservation strategies. Addressing climate change, habitat degradation, and human-wildlife conflict is essential for safeguarding the state’s avian diversity.

With ongoing collaboration and dedication, Assam can help protect its bird populations for future generations.