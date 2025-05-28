Assam Career AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Biomedical Engineer in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Biomedical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech in Bio Medical /Electronics and Communication /Electronics and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation engineering from any of the recognized board or University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

1. A minimum of 7 years’ relevant work experience in medical equipment planning, design and procurement.

2. Should have experience of working as medical equipment expert for at least 1 reputed hospital projects either in private or Govt. Sector.

3. Should be well-versed with medical equipment specifications and the procurement procedures on e-tender and GeM portal.

4. Should be conversant with MS office (Word, Excel etc.) to evaluate procurement bids, put

up proposal for procurement etc. and also manage schedule of procurement and update status for generating MIS time to time.

5. Experience of working in the North East is desirable

6. Experience of working in the externally aided project is desirable

7. Strong communication skills in English, Hindi and Local Language is preferred.

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000 –Rs 1,20,000/-

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th June 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS), 4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time is at 10 AM

How to apply :

Interested eligible Candidates who fulfill the eligibility norms of educational qualification, experience, age etc. may Walk-In accordingly along with the filled in application form with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same.

The candidates must register their candidature through the link

https://forms.gle/c1uHQskK7TkVhsSM8. The link will be active till 12.00 pm of 13.06.2025.

The candidates who register through the link will be eligible for the interview after verification of their original documents and filled in application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here