Assam Career AHIDMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development And Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Procurement Specialist in the Office of the Director of Medical Education & Research in 2025.

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Master’s degree in a relevant discipline (e.g. Engineering, Public Procurement, Finance, Business or Commerce) from any Government recognized university/ institution.

2. Relevant training in public procurement works, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Business or Commerce will also be preferred.

3. Candidates having Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP), Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP), Certificate in Contract Management Program (CPCM) will also be preferred.

Experience :

1. Must have at least 10 years’ professional experience altogether in the field of procurement and related activities in any State Government/ Central Government / Semi Government Bodies/PSUs.

2. Experience of handling GeM & also e- procurement portal

Salary : The salary of the selected candidate shall be in the Range of Rs. 1,50,000 /- to Rs. 1,80,000 per month. However, in case the selected candidate current remuneration with 30% enhancement comes below Rs. 1,50,000 /- per month, the lower remuneration will be offered. Moreover, in case, the selected candidate current remuneration with 30% enhancement exceeds Rs. 1,80,000 /-per month, the highest pay range i.e. Rs. 1,80,000 /-per month will be offered. However, salary will altogether not be a constraint for a highly deserving candidate

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 26th June 2025. Reporting time is 10 AM. The venue is in Office of Director of Medical Education, Six Mile, Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam 781022

Selection of the candidate will be in two stages:

Skill test: Will be based on their score in written test. Personal interview: Based on the performance of the skill test top 5 candidates will altogether be selected for personal interview.

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of

self-attested copies also of the same, for the interview/test along with the application form and the

tabulated sheet for the individual positions provided on the website, the originals of certificates/ documents will be returned after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here