Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that government officials will not be permitted to take leave during Durga Puja, except in exceptional circumstances.

“If any exceptional circumstances arise, we shall definitely look into the matter. Otherwise, no official shall be allowed to take leave during Durga Puja,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a preparatory meeting for the annual “Mayer Gomon” carnival.

The “Mayer Gomon” is a grand cultural event organized after Durga Puja, Tripura’s biggest festival. Agartala’s major community Puja organisers participate in the procession, showcasing their idols and themed tableaux.

The event attracts lakhs of visitors from across the state who witness the mega procession culminating at Dashamighat, Agartala. This year, Mayer Gomon is scheduled for October 4.

Highlighting logistical arrangements, Saha said, “We must identify gaps and address them. Many idols arrive from different areas, and numbering issues caused past problems. Police must coordinate with clubs and ensure smooth management, including road crossings. Drain work is ongoing, but we are trying to complete it soon. PWD has also been directed to repair potholes promptly.”

He added, “The height of idols, decorations, and lighting gates must be maintained. Clubs must use electricity through proper meters; TSECL should monitor usage to prevent emergencies. Fire and Emergency Services must remain on alert, and the health department should keep ambulances and medical experts ready along the nine routes, including areas near IGM Hospital. Sound pollution should be controlled, and women police deployed during the procession.”

Saha also emphasized that the Mayer Gomon should gain national recognition and issued a stern warning against forceful subscription collection by club members.