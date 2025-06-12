Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and financial positions or career in AIDC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Financial Controller and Junior Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Financial Controller

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA)/ICWA

Experience: Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience. Knowledge in financial planning, financial regulations, budgeting, auditing, corporate finance and regulatory compliance.

Pay Scales: Pay Band Rs. 30,000 – 110,000/- and Grade Pay of Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible as per the rules of the AIDC. In case of deserving candidates presently employed in Govt. Depts./Govt. Organizations/PSUs/Autonomous Organizations, drawing higher Pay will be eligible for Protection of Pay in the same Pay Band, as per rule.

Name of post : Junior Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline and passed the Final Examinations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Pay Scales: Pay Band Rs. 30,000 – 110,000/- and Grade Pay of Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible as per the rules of the AIDC Limited

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 21st June 2025. Reporting time is 10 AM and 12:30 PM respectively. The venue is in Office of the Managing Director, Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., R.G. Baruah Road, Guwahati-21

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Updated Resume Two recent passport-size photographs One set of self attested set of photocopies of supporting testimonials for qualification, post experience, date of birth, caste etc. Original documents required to show at the time of Walk-in Interview. Valid Photo ID Proof and Address Proof

Interested and eligible Candidates requested to send confirmation mail for appearing Walk in Interview well in advance at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here