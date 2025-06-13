Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from retired University or College Teachers and UGC qualified persons for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty altogether during session 2025-2026 in the following departments: (1) English (2) Assamese (3) Bodo (4) Economics (5) Political Science (6) History (7) Biotechnology (8) Mathematical Sciences (9) Management Studies (10) Computer Science & Technology (11) Chemistry (12) Physics (13) Botany (14) Zoology (15) Geography (16) Commerce (17) Education (18) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (19) Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading

system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an

equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also clear the National

Eligibility Test (NET) held under the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test that got accreditation from UGC like SLET/SET or who got a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/ Ph.D./ Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case may get exemption from NET/SLET/SET

Salary : Rs. 1,000/- per lecture (60 minutes) with maximum limit of Rs. 10,000/- per month altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may send their prescribed application form which is downloadable from University website www.buniv.edu.in

They should send it along with necessary documents and also an application fee of Rs. 500/- for

general and 300/- for SC/ST and OBC non-creamy layer

The applications must altogether reach the Registrar, Bodoland University, Debargaon, P.O. – Rangalikhata, Kokrajhar – 783370, BTC, Assam on or before June 28, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here