Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Chemistry. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and also the only Central University in Nagaland came into being on the basis of an Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The qualification for Guest Faculty shall altogether be the same as those prescribed for regular Assistant Professor of Universities as per UGC Regulations 2018.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Yak Safari : A unique adventure which you can never ever miss in Sikkim

Salary : The Honorarium for the Guest Faculty shall altogether be Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month for Ph. D holders and Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for those without Ph.D.

How to apply :

Intending candidates should e-mail duly scanned and self-attested copies of their certificates and also mark sheets from HSLC onwards in support of their educational qualifications to the email [email protected] on or before 10.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here