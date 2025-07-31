Applications are invited for recruitment of 96 vacant positions or career in BEML in 2025.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Executive

No. of posts : 96

Qualification : BE/B.Tech in relevant disciplines with aggregate 60% Marks

Experience : Fresher or 1-2 years’ experience in relevant disciplines

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 11th August 2025 and 12th August 2025 across BEML complexes (please refer to the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below). Reporting time is 8 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must Register and apply online for one position only through the website https://recruitment.bemlindia.in/

Applicants are required to carry self-attested copies of following certificates along with Original (as applicable) to the venue on the date of interview:

a. Print out of the BEML Application Form filled on-line (https://recruitment.bemlindia.in)

b. Identity card (any Identity card issued by Government of India (for eg. Aadhar, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.))

c. SSLC marks card

d. 12th standard marks card

e. Caste/ Category/ PwD Certificate as applicable.

f. BE / B.Tech marks sheets(all semester marksheets are mandatory)

g. BE / B.Tech degree certificate(provisional/course completion certificate for freshers)

h. CGPA Conversion certificate/formula (as applicable)

i. Experience Documents (clearly indicating start & end date at each Organisation served) along with letter of appointment of each employment.

j. Detailed Resume.

k. 3 Passport size photos

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here