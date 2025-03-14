Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Project Assistant and Data Entry Operator on a purely temporary basis in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Govt. of India funded time-bound, project titled “Evaluating the Effectiveness of a Community-based Peer-led Intervention (CPLI) in preventing Substance use among Adolescents: A Cluster Randomized Controlled Trial within School Health Programme under Ayushman Bharat” under the Principal investigator Dr.Rashmi Agarwalla, Department of Community & Family Medicine.

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate /Bachelor’s degree in Science/relevant subjects/ from a recognized university.

Three years of work experience in Public Health from a recognized institution or Master’s Degree in Public Health/Biostatistics/ relevant subject.

Additional Criteria :

Experience of working in educational settings and multidisciplinary teams Coordinating skills Good oral and written communication skills in English/Assamese Willing to travel to project sites

Maximum Age limit : 35 Years

Salary : Rs. 30,600 per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate/ Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with knowledge of data entry work.

Additional Criteria :

Experience of working in educational settings and with multidisciplinary teams Coordinating skills Good oral and written communication skills in English/Assamese Willing to travel to project sites

Maximum Age limit : 30 Years

Salary : Rs. 29,200 per month (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/WsaAphtFKyY2Tf6N9

Last date for submission of Application : 25th March 2025

List of shortlisted candidates along with date of written test/interview will be published on AIIMS

Guwahati Website before the written test/interview. Candidates are advised to check the AIIMS

Guwahati website for further updates.

Candidate must bring a hard copy of his/ her duly filled in application form in the prescribed format with a recent passport size color photograph along with a detailed bio-data / CV and all relevant documents; duly self- attested; in age proof, proof of his/ her educational qualifications [all certificates and marksheets from 10th standard onwards], working experience, caste and photo id proof [ Aadhar card/ Indian passport/ PAN card/ Driving License] etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here