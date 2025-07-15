Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Faculty in the Department Of Anaesthesiology and General Surgery. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati is an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India. It came into being under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. The laying of the foundation stone happen under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017. The Institute has been set up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare. It also aims in attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 1

General Surgery : 1

Qualification:

1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g., MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18-08-2025. Interview Time is from 10:00 AM onwards. The venue is in Executive Director Conference Hall, AIIMS, Guwahati. Reporting time is 8:30 AM.

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft copy of the application via email to [email protected] on or before 11th August 2025.

Interested candidates, fulfilling all the eligibility criteria, may report for a Walk-in-Interview along with the application in a prescribed format with duly self-attested copies of certificates/ testimonials with regards to qualifications & experience and bring original certificates/ testimonials etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here