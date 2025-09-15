Guwahati: A senior Finance Ministry official lost his life and three others sustained injuries on Sunday, September 14, when a BMW allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road, according to police reports.

The victim, Navjot Singh, served as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. He was a resident of Hari Nagar.

Police said they received multiple calls around 1 pm reporting a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan–Delhi Cantt stretch. When officers reached the scene, they found a BMW lying on its side and a motorcycle stopped near the road divider.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the BMW when it struck the motorcycle from behind. Navjot Singh was riding the motorcycle with his wife as the pillion passenger.

After the crash, the woman and her husband, who was accompanying her, reportedly placed the injured couple in a taxi and transported them to Nuelife Hospital in GTB Nagar, approximately 17 km from the accident site.

Hospital authorities later informed the police that Singh had died from his injuries. His wife remains hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

Police also confirmed that the BMW driver and her husband, both residents of Gurugram, were injured in the crash and are receiving medical care. Officers have yet to record their statements.

Investigators seized both vehicles and called in a crime scene unit and forensic experts to examine the accident site.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR is being registered and that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing the sequence of events to determine what led to the collision.

The crash briefly disrupted traffic in the area, but authorities restored normal flow after they cleared the damaged vehicles.

Singh’s son, in a statement to an agency, questioned why someone took his parents to a hospital so far from the accident site. “A BMW hit them near Dhaula Kuan. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they drove them 22 km away. I believe my father could have survived if he had received timely medical attention. My mother remains in critical condition,” he said.