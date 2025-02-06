Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Visiting Faculty Scheme for Academic/ Clinical care purpose. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati, an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India, came into being under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Institute on May 26, 2017. The Institute came up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India.

Name of post : Visiting Faculty Scheme for Academic/Clinical care purpose

Eligibility Criteria :

Visiting Professor, Additional Professor, and Associate Professor who are holding academic positions in Government institutions within India or also academic institutions outside to get preference for visiting Faculty at AIIMS, Guwahati. Faculty invited should have professional recognition of eminence by work. Visiting Faculty who got medical degree from the five English speaking countries, namely, USA, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zeeland recognized in India by MCI, would also get to take up assignment as per relevant provisions of the Medical Council of India. These doctors need only to take registration with the MCI or State Medical Council for taking up the assignment As per Section 14(1) of the Indian Medical council Act. Medical practitioners with medical qualifications got from Medical Institutions on countries with which there is no scheme of reciprocity available shall also get to take up visiting faculty assignment in India in the institution of teaching research or charitable work, in consultation with MCI. The visiting faculty is for the purpose of engaging in teaching only. Where such faculty is required to do clinical work, this can happen only at the instance of the Director of the concerned AIIMS and with the prior permission of the Medical Council of India (MCI). Foreign nationals should have a valid visa and also valid medical travel insurance

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications via email to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

