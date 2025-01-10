Applications are invited for recruitment of over 4000 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam and other institutes across India.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam and other institutes across India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 4000 Group B and also Group C posts or career on direct recruitment basis through Common Recruitment Examination (CRE). The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2024 is for the recruitment on various posts at participating AIIMS and also Central Government Institutes/bodies where each institute is autonomous body/subordinate office and independent Organization under Government of India. AIIMS, New Delhi is only conducting examination for all participating Institutes based on detail provided by the respective Organizations.

Name of posts : Group and Group C Non-Faculty Positions

No. of posts : 4576

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of AIIMS

How to apply :

All candidates who wish to apply for the common recruitment Examination (CRE)-2024 for the

various Group-B & C posts as per the above details are required to apply online on the website

www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Last date for submission of online applications is 31st January 2025

Application Fees :

The following fees will be applicable for application in each group of posts altogether –

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

B) SC/ST Candidates/EWS – Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted

Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group altogether by paying the examination fee separately for each group.

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through ON-LINE mode. The Online applications can be done through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in as per closing date specified under Important dates. No documents, including the Registration Slip of the online application form, are required to be sent in Physical form. Any kind of Physical document regarding registration will be treated as null and void and will be destroyed. However, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of the registration slips with them, along with proof of payment, for their records. Correction in registration will not be considered through any mode i.e. Email/letter. Hence candidates are advised to fill their registration form carefully as no correction will be allowed after specified dates as per the procedure

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here