Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and technical positions or career in AIWTD Society Guwahati Assam.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of IT cum M&E Specialist and Procurement Management Assistant under World Bank financed Assam Inland Water Transport Project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : IT cum M&E Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : Bachelor ’s degree in Engineering from a UGC/ AICTE recognized university/

institution. Master’s degree or equivalent in Project Management from a UGC/ AICTE recognized university/ institution. Additional certifications related to project management will be an added advantage.

Experience : Minimum of 8 years of experience in monitoring largescale infrastructure projects.

Additional experience related to project management will be an added advantage. Experience in External Aided Project will be advantageous

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Procurement Management Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

Graduate (from a Govt. recognized University) in any discipline. Post Graduate in MBA (from a Govt. recognized University) will be preferred.

Experience :

In-depth knowledge and understanding of procurement guidelines and procedures Experience in supporting procurement related activities in any World Bank funded projects.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 3rd January 2025.

For the post of IT cum M&E Specialist, the time of walk-in-interview is from 11 AM to 1 PM and reporting time is 10 AM to 11 AM.

For the post of Procurement Management Assistant, the time of walk-in-interview is from 3 PM to 5 PM and reporting time is 2 PM to 3 PM

The venue is in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates must also carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the prescribed application form available on the AIWTDS website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here