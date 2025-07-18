Aizawl: Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and personnel of the Assam Rifles seized huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 36.79 crore in east Mizoram’s Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

The team launched a joint operation and conducted a search in the general area of a border crossing point at Zokhawthar town on July 17, during which they recovered 642 grams of heroin and 10.44 kg of methamphetamine tablets, altogether worth Rs. 36.79 crore, the statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Zokhawthar is a border town in Champhai district, separated by the Tiau River from Khawmawi village in Myanmar’s Chin state.

Methamphetamines are stimulants, a type of drug that allows people to stay awake and remain active with less need for sleep.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the NCB, the statement added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!