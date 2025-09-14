Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring an estimated magnitude of 5.9 struck 16 kilometers from Dhekiajuli in Assam at 4:41 pm on Sunday, shaking the region and sending tremors across multiple countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the quake’s epicenter near Dhekiajuli, Assam, causing buildings to sway in Guwahati and neighboring areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities and residents reported brief but noticeable shaking, though no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have emerged.