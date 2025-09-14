Guwahati: Tensions ran high near Valni village in Kalmeshwar tehsil on Wednesday as a large group of villagers strongly opposed the proposed Dahegaon-Gowari coal mining project by Ambuja Cements Ltd., forcing officials to suspend a scheduled public hearing.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had organized the hearing at 11:30 am to seek public feedback for granting environmental clearance to the 1,562-hectare underground coal mining project, which plans to extract up to 1 million tonnes annually.

However, as protests intensified and the crowd grew restless, MPCB officials halted the proceedings, citing safety concerns due to rising public unrest.

Residents from multiple villages, including Gowari, Sindhi Khairi, Tondakheri, Borgoan, Billori, and Jhunki, voiced strong objections against the mining plan, raising fears over environmental degradation and threats to local livelihoods.

Officials and Leaders Present:

Nagpur Additional District Collector Anup Khande, MPCB Regional Officers Dhanshri Patil and Hema Deshpande, MLA Sameer Meghe, BJP leader Dr. Rajiv Potdar, former MLA Sunil Kedar, and BJP district president Manohar Kumbhare attended the hearing.

Authorities deployed heavy police security under the supervision of Additional SP Anil Mhaskey and Kalmeshwar Police Inspector Manoj Kalbande to prevent any escalation.

Chaos Breaks Out at Gondkhairi Gram Sabha After Sarpanch’s Husband Allegedly Misbehaves

In a related event, the annual Gram Sabha in Gondkhairi village turned chaotic when Vijay Atkari, husband of the village Sarpanch, allegedly created a scene during a discussion on the Adani Foundation’s revoked NOC.

Eyewitnesses claimed Atkari, while chewing tobacco, grabbed a youth by the collar and hurled verbal abuse as villagers raised concerns about the Foundation’s activities. The incident escalated tensions and disrupted the meeting.

Adani Foundation Responds: Minimal Impact, Job Creation Promised

In response to criticism, a spokesperson for the Adani Foundation clarified that only 24.05 hectares of the 1,562-hectare lease area would be used for active mining and green belt development.

As the project involves underground mining, the company assured there would be no displacement or surface subsidence.

Citing a study by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, the spokesperson stated that the operation poses minimal environmental risks.

They also highlighted the project’s potential to boost the local economy by generating around 700 direct jobs and approximately 1,600 indirect employment opportunities.