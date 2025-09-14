Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent summons to actresses Urvashi Rautela and Mimi Chakraborty in a case associated with 1xBet betting.

Urvashi is likely to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi on September 16.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mimi, also an ex-Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty, was summoned by the ED to appear on 15 September in the same case.

As per ED sources, “Both have been asked to appear at the ED office in the 1xBet app case.”

During the course of the investigation, even former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan had appeared for questioning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Apart from Dhawan and Raina, several other high-profile celebrities and sportspersons linked to the betting platform have been grilled.

The Union government has recently banned real-money online gaming with legislation.

Both Urvashi and Mimi are well-known names who have starred in a number of films over the years.

A no amateur to controversies, Urvashi has often stirred a row with her juvenile statements, including a temple being named after her in Uttarakhand, her native place.

Mimi, who represented the Jadavpur constituency in the Lok Sabha, is tipped to play former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s biopic.

She reportedly would essay the role of Ganguly’s wife, Dona, in the film to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Versatile actor Rajkummar Rao will play on-screen Ganguly.