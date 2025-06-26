Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AMSCL Guwahati Assam.

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Center Managers. Assam Medical Services Corporation (AMSCL) was incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 on 22nd June, 2016. The primary objective of AMSCL is to act as the central procurement agency for procuring essential drugs, surgical consumables, equipments etc. on behalf of all the Directorates under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, National Health Mission, Assam and National AYUSH Mission, Assam. This objective extends to any other directorate/body/agency/mission that may be created under the Health & Family Welfare Department in future. The procurement operations at AMSCL commenced on 1st April, 2022.

Name of post : Center Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

1. MSc in Medical Microbiology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/MLT/MHA/MBA (Hospital Management).

2. 3-5 years’ experience in diagnostic imaging services including atleast 2-3 years in supervisory or leadership role.

3. Should have experience specifically an MRI Department or imaging centre.

4. Should have experience in accreditation process (e.g. NABH, NABL),

5. Should be familiar with TPA Billing, scheduling and regulatory documentation.

6. Should have experience with PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), HIS/RIS

(Hospital/Radiology Information System).

7. Should have experience in equipment maintenance scheduling and vendor co-ordination.

8. Computer proficiency-MS Word (Word, Excel , Power Point)

9. High efficiency in written and oral English. Should be able to speak and understand the local language.

Age Limit : Upto 50 years as on 01st January, 2025

Salary : Rs. 55000/- per month

Places of Posting :

a) Nalbari Medical College and Hospital

b) Dhubri Medical College and Hospital

c) Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://amscl.assam.gov.in/ up to 4th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here